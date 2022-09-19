International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 290,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

