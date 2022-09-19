Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 302.22% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

IDLB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

