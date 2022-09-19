Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. 6,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,006. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

