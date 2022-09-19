Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 5,771,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,920. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.