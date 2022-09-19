Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $139.07. 64,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,580. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

