Investors Purchase High Volume of Canada Goose Put Options (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,933 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 336% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,740 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 118,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

