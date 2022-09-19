IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.