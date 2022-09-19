iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $115.97. 27,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.