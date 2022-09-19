iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. 96,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,316. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

