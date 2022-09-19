iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,150 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 8.5% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

