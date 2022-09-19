iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $60.56 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.