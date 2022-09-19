iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Reduced by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $60.63. 26,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,672. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

