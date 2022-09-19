iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,701,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ICLN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 160,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

