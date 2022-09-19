iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Position Reduced by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

