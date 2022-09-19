iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $408,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. 44,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,602. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

