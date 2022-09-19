iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $24.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
