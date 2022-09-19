iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $24.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.