iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Dentgroup LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,428 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

