iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $71.16.

