iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

