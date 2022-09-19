iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 5,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.