iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74.

