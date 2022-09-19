iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB opened at $104.63 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.