iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $227.15. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

