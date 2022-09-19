iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.77. 36,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

