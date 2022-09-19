iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,834,000 after buying an additional 94,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $117.57 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.