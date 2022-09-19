iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DVY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.83. 14,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

