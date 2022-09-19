iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $97,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. 112,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

