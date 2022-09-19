iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

