iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 0.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW remained flat at $79.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

