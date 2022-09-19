Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 1,031,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,419,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $14,064,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.