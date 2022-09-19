Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.75. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

