Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.08. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 106 shares.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $533.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

