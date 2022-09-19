Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.08. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 106 shares.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $533.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.