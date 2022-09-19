Jefferies Financial Group Lowers IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. IronNet has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. IronNet had a negative return on equity of 458.41% and a negative net margin of 1,052.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in IronNet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IronNet by 727.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 868,814 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IronNet by 145.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the second quarter worth $67,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

