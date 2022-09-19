Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

