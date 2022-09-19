John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Boosted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,028. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

