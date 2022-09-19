John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 928 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 265,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 422,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 450,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock remained flat at $26.90 during midday trading on Monday. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,063. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

