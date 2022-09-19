John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $368,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 573,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.58. 73,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

