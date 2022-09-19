John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,762. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

