John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a not rated rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 305.20 ($3.69).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 143.10 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.40. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.08).

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

About John Wood Group

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders have purchased 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $767,938 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.