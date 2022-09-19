Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,807 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.