Jordan Park Group LLC Has $215.57 Million Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,036,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 21.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 21.77% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $215,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,856. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

