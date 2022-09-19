Jordan Park Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 576,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.48. 71,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,636. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

