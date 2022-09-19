Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.36. 20,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.