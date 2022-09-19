JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$40.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AC. CIBC reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.19.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.82 on Monday, hitting C$19.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,966. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

