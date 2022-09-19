JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price to GBX 620

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $645.00.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

