JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Increased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 11.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. 8,713,262 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

