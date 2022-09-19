Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

