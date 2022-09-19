Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Juniper II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Juniper II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper II during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper II in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Juniper II during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

