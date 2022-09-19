Karin L. Bell Sells 16,953 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Camping World Trading Up 1.9 %

CWH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 666,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,476. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camping World

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.