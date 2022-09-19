Karin L. Bell Sells 16,953 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CWH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. 666,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,476. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
