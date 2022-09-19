Keep Network Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $124.36 million and approximately $444,308.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00883650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.